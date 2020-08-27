McAllen Boys and Girls Club providing alternative school for busy parents

The McAllen Boys and Girls Club at the Roney Center has become an alternative school for parents who need extra assistance in taking care of their children.

Yirla Gonzalez, chief development officer at the McAllen Boys and Girls Club said for $100 dollars parents can enroll in this five weeks no matter the school district.

“Children like school and they want to go back and they want things to go back to normal,” Gonzalez said."The Boys and Girls Club is serving as that normalcy part of their life right now cause they still like we are getting out of the house."

Watch the video for the full story.