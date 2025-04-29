McAllen Boys and Girls Club unveils new technology lab

A big day for the McAllen Boys and Girls Club as they unveiled their new state-of-the-art technology lab.

The lab was made possible thanks to a big donation from Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

The new lab comes with the latest podcast equipment and laptops, giving kids a whole other educational experience.

"This technology that they look like laptops, but you only really find them at college or university and even in a healthcare setting. To be able to give that gift to kids has really closed the gap when it comes to access in technology," Boys and Girls Club McAllen CEO Dalinda Alcantar said.

The kids have been using this technology for the last few months. It'll be used in the new southside Boys and Girls Club.