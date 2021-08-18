x

McAllen breaks ground on new metro station

6 hours 12 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, August 18 2021 Aug 18, 2021 August 18, 2021 4:30 PM August 18, 2021 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

A $13 million transportation project is underway in McAllen. 

On Tuesday, the city broke ground on a new metro station; leaders say they're focusing on growing the city's north side.

"We will continue the routes that we have," McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said. "We're going to add a couple of routes in the future to the north. The route won't change. It's going to decrease the amount of time it's going to take to come back to the station."

The new hub will go up on North 23 Street in McAllen. The project is expected to be completed in two years.

