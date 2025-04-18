McAllen choir student performing at Jimmy awards in New York City

He can sing, he can act, and he's racking up the awards to prove it.

McAllen High School Senior Trip Shirah won the best male actor award at The Joci Awards in San Antonio on April 13.

“It was a surreal feeling,” Trip said.

That win is catapulting Trip to New York City for the Jimmy Awards, a nationwide celebration of outstanding student achievement in performance arts.

Trip is being recognized for his role as Frank Abagnale Jr. in the musical comedy "Catch Me If You Can".

“I had to put in a lot of work, my role is very opposite of who I am as a person,” Trip said.

Trip's father, Bo Shirah, is also his choir director. Bo said his son has come a long way since Trip began performing at 14.

“It means everything, I'm so proud of him,” Bo said. “He's worked so hard."

Trip will be headed to NYC on June 13 to participate in workshops and clinics that lead up to the Jimmy Awards on June 23.

Trip said he hopes to make the Valley proud.

“I wanna prove to everyone down here that making it is possible,” Trip said. “I wanna make this place known, and I want others to feel that they can make it too."

Watch the video above for the full story.