McAllen city commissioner races heading to run-off election

The mayoral race is not the only election in McAllen headed to a run-off.

No one in the three McAllen district city commissioner races received 50% plus one vote, and now several candidates will head to run off races.

There will be a run off for the district one commissioner race between Tony Aguirre and Lucia Thompson.

District three will also go to a run off between incumbent commissioner Omar Quintanilla and newcomer Thelma E. Tamez.

In the commissioner district six special election, five candidates were vying for the seat left vacant by former commissioner Veronica Vela-Whitacre's run for mayor.

Jose R. Pepe Cabeza De Vaca and Larry Esparza will face off in the run-off.

The McAllen city secretary will canvas this election on May 10 during the next city commissioners’ meeting where they will then vote to approve the run-off elections and set a date for when they will happen.

McAllen voters also approved a proposition for term limits on the city commission to three four-year terms. Proposition A passed with 90% of the votes.

McAllen Commissioner District 1

Lucia Thompson 1,004 votes Antonio Aguirre Jr. 1,188 votes Timothy Wilkins 723 votes

McAllen Commissioner District 3

Thelma E. Tamez 313 votes Mario Reyna 307 votes Julian Omar Quintanilla 511 votes

McAllen Commissioner District 6