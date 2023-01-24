McAllen city leaders vote for city hall expansion project

McAllen city leaders voted Monday to set aside millions for a city hall expansion project.

City leaders want a bigger building, they want five floors - 45,000 square feet. McAllen’s city manager says they have the cash needed for the project.

“We recommend that we set aside the money, which is approximately $21 million, so when we get to the point that we are ready for construction, we have it on hand.” McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said.

City leaders can use the money elsewhere if they plan to not go through with the project.