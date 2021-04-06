McAllen debuting dinosaurs and dragons exhibit next week

The city of McAllen is inviting the public to an exhibit 245 million years in the making.

The Dinos and Dragons Adventure Park will kick off on Thursday, April 15 and run through Saturday, May 15 at the McAllen Convention Center.

Creatures from the prehistoric era – 114 total dinosaurs and dragons - will be on display at the exhibit. Some of them are as tall as three stories.

"There will be interactive dragons -- there will be an outdoor drive-in theater with dragon movies, there will be dragon food,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said. “So if you like dragons, if your kids like dragons, bring them out here."

Tickets will be available on the city’s website starting Friday, April 9.