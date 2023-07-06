McAllen disc golf field faces property rezoning

Disc golf enthusiasts in McAllen could soon lose their favorite filed to a technology company.

Scott McFarland — a disc golf athlete and business owner — said the disc golf course in south McAllen on Ware Road and Neuhaus Drive is the largest one in the Rio Grande Valley.

That could be changing as the city of McAllen is set to decide whether to rezone the area from an agricultural area to an industrial area.

If approved, a tech company called Zoho could be moving in, which means the disc golf course would be no more.

“While we want to be sensitive to the needs of the community, there is a great need for developable property as well, and this company that is potentially coming here is bringing a lot of great paying jobs,” McAllen Assistant City Manager Michelle Rivera said.

Rivera says the city bought the property for development and the land was never intended to be a park, even though signs placed by the city suggest otherwise.

“This area was enhanced for the Games of Texas that was hosted here a couple years back,” Rivera explained. “That's why the sign was put up — to help the visitors to the event find it."

McFarland said it would be a shame to lose the disc golf field.

“Our hope and our goal is to disc golf courses is being put up all over the place because this is something that the whole family can do,” McFarland said.