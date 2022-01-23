McAllen District 4 commissioner race headed for runoff election

Unofficial voting results show Pablo D. Garcia is in the lead for the District 4 seat in McAllen.

Garcia received 247 votes, or nearly 46% of the votes. His opponents, Javier Salazar and Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo, received 71 and 225 votes, respectively.

The city of McAllen announced the race will head toward a runoff between Garcia and Castillo. The votes will be canvassed on Thursday, Jan. 27, where a date for the runoff election will be announced.

The winner will replace Commissioner Tania Ramirez, who resigned from District 4 to run for county judge.