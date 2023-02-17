McAllen doctor providing medical relief in Syria following devastating earthquake

The death toll continues to rise 10 days after an earthquake struck Syria.

More than 42,000 people died so far, but survivors are still being pulled out of the rubble.

Among those treating survivors is McAllen doctor Monzer Yazji.

Dr. Yazji said he's been working with several organizations to arrange more relief efforts, as well as find ways to get more medical equipment to the area.

But he says his work has only just begun.

“Most of the people lost either their families, wife, a husband, child, mother, father, every, almost every person I meet,” Yazji said. “We were running between cities, and we visited so many refuge shelters from the earthquake and everywhere. You find [people] in the fields, under trees, and they're homeless.”

The Syria-born doctor is at a surgical hospital to support not only people, but other medical workers.

“We are united when it's a crisis,” Yazji said.

Yajzi says he's not sure when he'll return home, but he says other medical personnel from the Valley have reached out to him to lend a hand.

Those hoping to donate to provide humanitarian and emergency medical aid to victims of the earthquake can do so online.

Watch the video above for the full story.