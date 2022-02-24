McAllen drainage improvement project complete
A $721,000 drainage project in McAllen is now complete.
The project will reduce the potential for flooding on Dove Avenue from 10th Street to east of 2nd Street while also reducing pressure on existing storm sewer systems near the area.
The Dove Avenue Project was just one of 20 construction projects funded under the 2018 drainage and traffic improvement bond.
