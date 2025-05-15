McAllen fallen officers honored in ceremony
The McAllen Police Department held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday.
The ceremony took place at the McAllen Peace Officers Memorial Circle and Monument on Bicentennial Boulevard. The department was honoring law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in public service for the community.
"Because here in McAllen, we have lost five men that have been killed in the line of duty while serving as McAllen police officers," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said.
Federico Saenz was the first McAllen police officer to die on the job. He died in 1933.
Most recently, officers Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza died in 2020 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
