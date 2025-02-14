McAllen felon pleads guilty of illegal possession of firearms

According to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei, a 34-year-old McAllen man was sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms while a felon.

Ganjei said David Michael Saenz pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2024. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison, immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

Law enforcement stopped Saenz for a traffic violation on Sept. 11, 2024, they also smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to Ganjei. Saenz then admitted to being in possession of firearms.

Ganjei said authorities conducted a search, which found two handguns in Saenz's waistband and two additional firearms in his vehicle. Law enforcement also found meth and marijuana in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed Saenz was previously convicted of aggravated robbery in 2021, according to Ganjei. As a convicted felon, Saenz is prohibited from possessing firearms. He also admitted to possessing one of the firearms to protect himself while engaging in drug dealing.

Saenz has been and will remain in custody pending his transfer to a Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.