McAllen fire chief discusses fireworks safety tips ahead of NYE celebrations

2 hours 43 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2024 Dec 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 2:59 PM December 31, 2024 in News - Local

As we get ready to ring in the New Year, many of us will celebrate with fireworks.

While they're a lot of fun, fireworks can be dangerous.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria discusses important safety tips when handling fireworks in the video above.

