McAllen fire chief discusses fireworks safety tips ahead of NYE celebrations
As we get ready to ring in the New Year, many of us will celebrate with fireworks.
While they're a lot of fun, fireworks can be dangerous.
McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria discusses important safety tips when handling fireworks in the video above.
More News
News Video
-
One man in custody following deadly shooting in Primera
-
McAllen fire chief discusses fireworks safety tips ahead of NYE celebrations
-
Smart Living: Adults re-entering workforce
-
U.S. and Mexico sign agreement to preserve Amistad Dam
-
Valley representatives react to new law that expands Social Security benefits to...
Sports Video
-
Edinburg's Yuri Perez and Weslaco's Dyra Arredondo shine in non-district victories
-
VAQUEROS VS LONGHORNS
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah