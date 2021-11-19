McAllen Fire Department advises safe holiday decorating

The McAllen Fire Department wants to remind people to be safe when they start putting up their holiday decorations.

Assistant Chief Juan Gloria says they get calls every year related to holiday decorations like trees and Christmas lights.

He says aside from making sure no more than three strands of lights are plugged into one outlet, make sure that you use the right lights in the right places.

"W e need to make sure that those lights are rated for outdoors," Gloria said. "Not all Christmas lights are rated for outdoors meaning that they’re going to be exposed to the elements they’re going to be exposed to the possibility of rain.”

If you've got questions about anything electric-related, Gloria encourages reaching out to a professional.

Watch the video above for the full story.