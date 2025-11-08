McAllen firefighter continues recovering from severe motorcycle crash

Jeremy Jensen still recalls the day when he had just left church and was on his way home when his life changed.

Jensen, a McAllen firefighter, was on his motorcycle on June 8 when he was hit by a truck at the intersection of Ware Road and Dove Avenue.

“I actually saw the truck coming southbound going to the turning lane, he looked like he was slowing down, like he was going to wait for traffic to cross before he turned,” Jensen recalled. “And he turned right into me.

Jensen was hit from the side, his body landing on a ditch outside a Valero gas station at the intersection.

“Immediately I knew my hips were broken,” Jensen said. “All I felt was just these high intensive levels of pain."

As Jensen waited for help, he said he couldn’t help but wonder what’s next.

“If I die, who is going to tell my family? Who is going to tell my fiancé,” Jensen said.

At the hospital, Jensen was put into a medically induced coma. At one point, he woke up while on the operating table while doctors were working on repairing his hips.

“You wake up, and you can't move because obviously they gave you a paralytic, and I'm intubated so I couldn’t speak," Jensen said.

Doctors placed six screws holding the back of his hips together. A second surgery had doctors placing a bracket on the top part of his pelvis.

Surgeons amputated four of his toes on his left foot, leaving only his big toe.

Jensen shared his story on Friday during a joint press conference between the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Transportation to announce a new campaign, “#EndTheStreakTX.”

During the press conference, officials announced more than 91,000 Texans were killed in crashes since Nov. 7, 2000. They’re hoping the campaign raises awareness on safe driving to prevent future crashes.

Jensen said he is undergoing physical therapy to learn to walk and maintain his balance in the hopes of getting back on the job, and helping those who need it most.

Paul Cooper Garza was identified as the driver of the truck police said struck Jensen. A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said Garza had a blood alcohol concentration of .12 at the scene.

Records show Garza was indicted on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle in September. He has a pre-trial hearing set for Dec. 8.

