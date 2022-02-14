McAllen flower shop impacted by supply chain issues

Supply chain issues are impacting a flower shop in McAllen this Valentine’s Day.

This time of year, Southern Roots Flower Market hits their max of 120 deliveries per day.

"Valentines season for us is our Black Friday, if I can describe it that way,” said Mariana Linaldi, co-owner of Southern Roots Flower Market.

Linaldi says this season presented an extra challenge because the flower industry is not what it used to be.

"Before you would call the farm on a Monday, we would have the flowers here on a Thursday,” Linaldi said. “We don't do that anymore."

Supply chain issues have put a strain on local flower shops like theirs.

"Because we're a small business, it's definitely a struggle, not only to be able to get it, but be able to price it to our customer to still walk in and afford it,” Linaldi said.

They import their flowers from farms in Ecuador and Columbia.

"Three out of four roses are going to make it out of the country, but that 25% that didn't make it out of the country, they're going to have to throw it away, so they have to make up for those losses,” Linaldi said.

Linaldi says those losses raise prices even higher on the flowers that do make it, but despite supply chain issues, Southern Roots is ready for their busiest season.

