Harlingen police cracking down on Valentine's Day vendors selling without proper permits

Police in Harlingen are warning buyers and roadside vendors that selling items without a permit won't be tolerated.

While selling flowers and gifts on the street might seem harmless, the city of Harlingen warns about buying from people who don't have permits.

"This also helps our local flower shops who pay proper taxes and sales taxes not lose so much revenue to these vendors," said Harlingen Planning and Development Director Xavier Cervantes.

Harlingen police Sgt. Larry Moore said the department will looking for those violating city rules.

"We have this permit in place for health and safety reasons,” Moore said. “We need to make sure the items that they're selling are safe for the public, especially if it's food items."