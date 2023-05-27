x

McAllen High School's mariachi group holding 35th anniversary concert

2 hours 26 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, May 27 2023 May 27, 2023 May 27, 2023 6:24 PM May 27, 2023 in News - Local

McAllen High School is celebrating 35 years of mariachi music education with an anniversary concert.

The concert starts Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at the McAllen High School stadium.

Tickets are $10, and the money from the concert will go toward funding the McAllen High School Mariachi Oro's trip to the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. where they will compete in a mariachi festival.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD and Rio Grande City Grulla CISD will also be competing at the festival.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days