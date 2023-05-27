McAllen High School's mariachi group holding 35th anniversary concert
McAllen High School is celebrating 35 years of mariachi music education with an anniversary concert.
The concert starts Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at the McAllen High School stadium.
Tickets are $10, and the money from the concert will go toward funding the McAllen High School Mariachi Oro's trip to the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. where they will compete in a mariachi festival.
Edcouch-Elsa ISD and Rio Grande City Grulla CISD will also be competing at the festival.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
