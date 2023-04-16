x

McAllen holding Saturday passport fair

Friday, April 14 2023

As travel season approaches, McAllen officials encourage everyone to apply for passport book or card

The City of McAllen Passport Division Facility will host a passport fair on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City of McAllen Passport Facility, located in the Downtown Parking Garage at 221 S. 15th St.

Appointments are not required for the passport fair and walk-ins are accepted on a first-come first-serve basis, a news release stated.

Those who prefer an appointment can call 956-681-1450. 

