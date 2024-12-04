McAllen holiday Parade set for this weekend

The wait is almost over, and the McAllen Holiday Parade is kicking off this weekend.

McAllen city leaders are inviting the public for a “Noche Magica” filled with a parade, a carnival, a Christmas in the Park celebration, and more.

It all kicks off with a parade on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

