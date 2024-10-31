x

McAllen homeowner displays annual Halloween decorations

Thursday, October 31 2024

Happy Halloween!

Kids from all over the Rio Grande Valley will be walking around neighborhoods looking to satisfy their sweet tooth. There are many adults who are big on Halloween as well.

McAllen resident John Marks speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on the inspiration for his elaborate Halloween display.

The home is located off Hackberry Avenue and the community is welcomed to stop by to see the display.

