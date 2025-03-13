McAllen immigration attorney reacts to CBP Home app

The CBP One app has been repurposed to allow migrants to schedule their own deportation.

On Monday, the Trump administration unveiled the CBP Home app.

“A person who is unlawfully in the United States and wants to self deport can use this application,” immigration attorney Carlos M. Garcia said. “It's the opposite of what CBP One application was.”

The change is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to stop illegal immigration.

READ MORE: Homeland Security overhauls asylum phone app — now it's for 'self-deportation'

Garcia said those in the U.S. illegally should look for assistance elsewhere.

“If you can have a petition filed by a family member for you or you’re a victim of crime or domestic violence, then talk to someone you might know and try to do something to regularize your status,” Garcia said.

Homeland Security officials said the new version of the app will help cut costs and give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents more time to conduct deportations.

They also said by self-deporting, migrants will have the chance to come back to the U.S. legally.