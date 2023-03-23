McAllen International Airport receives new fire truck

A new fire truck is in service at the McAllen International Airport fire station to respond to aircraft fires.

"It comes with all the usual capacity for water, foam and a few other agents that are specific for fuel fires,"McAllen interim fire Chief Juan Gloria said. "It also has the ability to pierce through the actual plane in the event of some kind of fire inside... and literally inject water inside it for faster extinguishment."

The truck is also designed to go off-road and cost nearly $900,000. The cost was paid with funding from the airport's passenger fees.