McAllen International Airport to provide nonstop flights to Monterrey, Mexico

McAllen International Airport will begin providing nonstop flights to Monterrey International Airport next month.

The new route, which will begin Thursday, April 22, will be operated by Aeromar, the airline that currently offers nonstop flights from McAllen to Mexico City, according to a news release from the city of McAllen.

"Even in these challenging times, we remain committed to enhancing the connectivity between Mexico and McAllen,” Aeromar Executive Director Fabricio Cojuc said.

The flights will operate year-round, initially on Thursdays and Sundays according to the news release. The flights will accommodate up to 72 passengers and depart McAllen at 1:15 p.m. and arrive to Monterrey an hour later. Return flights will depart Monterrey at 3:10 and arrive in McAllen an hour later.

One way tickets will begin at $118, according to the news release.