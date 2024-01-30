McAllen International Car Fest bringing fun for the whole family

The city of McAllen is getting ready for the annual International Car Fest, the biggest car fest in South Texas.

McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Event Supervisor Joe Garcia sits with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to talk about how the event will have attractions the whole family can enjoy, not just car enthusiasts.

The McAllen International Car Fest begins on Friday at the McAllen Convention Center.

