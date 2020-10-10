McAllen ISD asking parents to take care of loaned smart devices

The McAllen Independent School District is asking parents and students to take care of their loaned smart devices this school year.

Judith Escamilla, the executive director for technology at the McAllen Independent School District said when a student reports their device to be either broken or stolen, the district will lend them an older smart device.

"We're keeping a couple of thousand devices to do the swap out for our newer ones, so we give them a temporary older device while we prepare the new device," Escamilla said.

However, the older devices sometimes can't run the software needed for remote learning.

