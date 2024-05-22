McAllen ISD facing $13 million deficit for upcoming school year

McAllen Independent School District is looking for solutions for a multi-million dollar issue.

The district is reportedly facing a more than $13 million deficit for the upcoming school year.

McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez says a lack of state funding and a decline in student enrollment are to blame.

"When there is a decline in enrollment there is a loss of revenue, because more students generate more money," Gutierrez said.

The district is projecting a loss of around 500 students next year. Also, some pandemic-era federal funding is coming to an end in September.

Dr. Gutierrez says McAllen ISD used that money to hire about 60 teachers and instructional aids.

The district is hosting a budget workshop on Wednesday, May 29 to work out their budget issues.

