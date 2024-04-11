McAllen ISD helping students with special needs

As a 14-year-old sophomore at McAllen High School, Abby Martinez says she has a passion for learning.

When she was 4 years old, Abby was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Her mother — Eunice Martinez — reached out to McAllen ISD for help.

“Within two weeks that I reached out to them, we were having her evaluated, diagnosed, and enrolled,” Eunice said.

Abby is one of 43 students on the autism spectrum enrolled at McAllen High School.

“We strive in providing a more inclusive environment where we include students in all of our programs, and all of our classes, and all of our certification programs as well,” McAllen ISD Special Education Coordinator Leonel Ramirez said. “We also provide other services such as counseling, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy."

The district also offers a Strides 18+ program, where students with special needs over the age of 18 get help to become more independent, and transition into the workforce.

