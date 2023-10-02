McAllen ISD kicks off children’s marathon

The McAllen Independent School District is encouraging kids to learn healthy habits over the next several months.

The school district kicked off their McAllen Kids Marathon Kickoff Mile, where kids between the ages of 4 and 14 run a marathon over the course of the fall and into the new year.

This weekend, those participating ran the first mile of the 26-mile marathon at the McAllen Memorial Stadium.

Over the next couple of months, the 2,300 kids participating in the event will run additional miles at school that will be logged by their PE coach.

The kids will run the final mile of their marathon at the McAllen Scott Crane Memorial Run on Jan. 20, 2024.

The event is open to all kids in the Rio Grande Valley.