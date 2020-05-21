McAllen ISD librarians hold livestreamed readings for community

Diving into a book can transport a person to different places, time period and expose people to distinct perspectives. This is exactly what librarians at McAllen Independent School District are doing to keep enriching their students with knowledge.

With so many children learning and spending most of their time indoors, McAllen ISD librarians are holding live virtual reading sessions online three times a week, targeting elementary students.

Roxanne Martinez, librarian at Travis Middle School, says reading is a critical lifelong skill, which is why every librarian in the district is choosing each book carefully. Some are also reading in Spanish.

Live readings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. and are open to anyone. Visit the McAllen ISD Library Page on Facebook.

Watch the video above for the full story.