McAllen ISD receives grant to help families experiencing homelessness

McAllen ISD received a grant to help students from families who are experiencing homelessness, according to a news release.

The district received nearly $55,500 as part of the Texas Education for Homeless Children and Youth Continuation Grant, the news release said.

“The TECHY grant promotes equitable access for children and youth experiencing homelessness by removing barriers to enrollment and identification,” the news release stated. “It will also increase levels of support services and improve academic outcomes.”

McAllen ISD can use the grant to provide school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food, snacks and transportation assistance. The grant can also be used to connect families to community resources, the release added.

“The grant helps ensure these students have equal access to education and stability while addressing issues that could affect their attendance, academic success and/or emotional well-being,” the release said.

McAllen ISD’s team of social workers coordinate the needed services once campus staff identifies potential students.

According to the news release, about 274 students have met the criteria in McAllen ISD.