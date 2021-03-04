McAllen ISD receives Wireless Connection Hero Award

McAllen ISD - along with the city and technology company Frontera Consulting, have been recognized as national "wireless connectivity heroes of the year".

The three entities worked together to increase internet access for students and faculty while they worked and studied at home that was funded by more than $3 million of CARES Act money to install 1,000 Wi-Fi hot spots throughout in areas with limited internet access.

Additionally - McAllen ISD has given about 11,000 hot spot devices to families who still do not have Wi-Fi access.