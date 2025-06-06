McAllen ISD, Sames McAllen Ford award free car to high school student with perfect attendance

The McAllen Independent School District partnered with Sames McAllen Ford to award a brand-new 2025 Ford Escape to a high school with perfect attendance.

According to a news release, Cesar Castilla from Achieve Early College High School was the lucky winner in the drawing for the free car as part of the Drive Sames for Education program. This was the first year the program was implemented in the McAllen area.

Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, high school students at McAllen ISD with perfect attendance earned up to five vouchers for a chance to win the free car, according to the news release.

Nearly 1,000 students from Achieve Early College High School, McAllen High School, Memorial High School and Nikki Rowe High School turned in their vouchers at the Sames McAllen Ford dealership, according to the news release. From those 1,000, there were only 11 finalists who were selected for the grand prize drawing.

The drawing was held at the McAllen Convention Center, where Castilla was announced as the winner of the free car, according to the news release. The other 10 students received a special gift.

The news release said the Sames McAllen Ford covered the tax, title and license fees to ensure Castilla could take the car home without "any financial burden."