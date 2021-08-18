McAllen ISD student dies during soccer club practice in Edinburg

An incoming sophomore at McAllen High School died Tuesday during club soccer practice in Edinburg, the district said in a Wednesday news release.

The student, identified as Moira Claire Arney, 15, is the daughter of the school’s Head Girls Soccer Coach Patrick Arney and English-Language Arts Department Chair Deborah Arney.

The news release didn’t provide details on what led to the student’s death.

“Words cannot express the depth of this tragedy,” the district said in a news release. “We are a close-knit family at McHi and our heartfelt condolences go out to the Arney family at this most difficult time.”

Arney is described as an active student who was involved in multiple team and organizations at school such as soccer, swimming, orchestra, theater and debate.

In honor of Moira, the school set up an account through Meal Train to take donations that will go toward meals and monetary donations for the Arney family.

Grief counselors will also be set up at the campus for students, parents and faculty members, the district said, adding that it is cancelling Wednesday’s Meet the Players Night for the football team out of respect for the Arney family