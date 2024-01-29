McAllen ISD to offer free Pre-K education next fall

McAllen Independent School District will be offering free pre-K next fall to give more families the chance to enroll their child.

This change will welcome thousands of more young students to McAllen ISD, and there will only be an age requirement.

While state law requires school districts to make pre-k education accessible to certain qualifying children, the district's pre-k program will be offered to all kids who turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 starting next school year.

Before, the criteria were based on whether families were economically disadvantaged, new to the English language or parents had to pay tuition.

"Our administration knows the importance of early childhood education and just what value this is for children entering the school system to be able to have that extra year of learning," Student Outreach Director Lisa Cavazos said.

District officials say pre-K helps students interact with their peers, engage in play-based learning, and develop creativity and critical thinking skills.

Right now, McAllen ISD has over 1,200 students in its pre-K program across 18 elementary schools.

District leaders say they have plans to expand classroom space and bring in more staff in anticipation of high enrollment numbers next year.

Parents who want to register their child for the free pre-K program for the next school year can use the district's Skyward system or visit a McAllen ISD elementary school.

Watch the video above for the full story.