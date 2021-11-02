McAllen leaders upset over water delivery rate increase

McAllen city leaders sent a nearly-200 page long filing to the Texas Public Utility Commission over a 17% spike in the Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No. 3 delivery rates.

They say the rate increase is “unnecessary” and made without any real reason.

The filing states that because of the increase, the city of McAllen is projected to pay as much as $250,000 in additional revenue.

Othal Brand Jr., president of Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No. 3, said the increase is a result of a bill that was passed during the state’s legislative session, but was not able to provide more details.

The city is asking the state to establish an interim rate as well as determine whether or not the protested rates hinders public interest.