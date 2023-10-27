McAllen library hosting South Texas Book Festival

The McAllen Public Library is set to get kids to read as part of its South Texas Book Festival.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 26 with a poetry event at the CommonSpace Coffee Shop — located at 2901 N. 10th St. — from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The South Texas Book Festival continues on Saturday, Oct. 28 with an all-day event that will feature authors signing books, crafts, food and more.

McAllen Public Library Director Kate Horan said the most important part of the festival is getting kids to read.

“We encourage reading right from the get go, and we encourage that to make it a lifetime habit of reading,” Horan said. “And that's why it's so important to have this festival. We celebrate literacy together, we make sure that we put a free book in the hands of every child and teen that comes to the festival."

The festival will be held at the library — located at 4001 N. 23rd St. — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.