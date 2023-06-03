McAllen man accused in Mercedes fraud case arrested

A McAllen man is facing forgery and fraud charges on accusations of stealing more than $8,000 from the city of Mercedes, according to police.

Three other arrests are expected in the investigation, Mercedes interim police Chief Frank Sanchez said.

Christopher Alaniz, 41, was arrested on a forgery charge after he and three other suspects obtained the city's bank account information and had fraudulent checks made to themselves.

"It had nothing to do with the city of Mercedes releasing any check or missing check, these individuals went ahead with an independent company who makes these type of checks,” Sanchez explained. “We learned that this individual was getting these checks delivered to his residence directly from that company. Ultimately, it led the city into losing over $8,000.”

Sanchez called the case “unusual.”

Police have warrants for the other three suspects, but they were not in custody as of Friday evening.

Sanchez said some of the suspects have criminal histories.