McAllen man admits to pointing laser at CBP helicopter, according to U.S. attorney's office

A McAllen man has admitted to pointing a laser at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 35-year-old George Anthony Garza pointed the laser multiple times at the helicopter on Dec. 29, 2024.

CBP aircrew, in an official Air and Marine Operations helicopter, observed a green laser beam being pointed at the helicopter during flight, impeding the vision of the pilot, according to the news release. Authorities were able to determine the source originated from Garza's backyard.

The news release said law enforcement approached Garza's residence, at which time he surrendered the laser pointer and admitted to aiming the beam at the aircraft at night.

Garza is scheduled for sentencing on June 3. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible fine up to $250,000, according to the news release. He was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.