McAllen man arrested in connection with illegal modem trafficking investigation

A McAllen man has been arrested in connection with an illegal modem trafficking investigation, according to a news release.

The news release said 51-year-old Joel Americo Garza Jr. was arrested after a months-long joint investigation by Spectrum and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. The arrested was due to a "coordinated buy-bust operation" targeting the distribution of cloned modems.

Search warrants were executed at multiple locations and led to the seizure of more than 50 ready-to-sell illegal modems, five laptops, routers, printers, USB drives and other devices used in the illegal transactions, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.