McAllen man indicted on capital murder charge after ex-wife's death

A McAllen man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife last August has been indicted by a grand jury.

Richard Ford faces a charge of capital murder by terror threat, a capital felony.

Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda on August 6 of last year, after he allegedly forced her into a car from her home in McAllen. Authorities found her body in rural Hidalgo County.

In a press conference in August, Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Banda died of a laceration to her throat.

Ford remains behind bars with a $4.5 million bond.

