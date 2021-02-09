McAllen man indicted on capital murder charge after ex-wife's death
A McAllen man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife last August has been indicted by a grand jury.
Richard Ford faces a charge of capital murder by terror threat, a capital felony.
Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda on August 6 of last year, after he allegedly forced her into a car from her home in McAllen. Authorities found her body in rural Hidalgo County.
In a press conference in August, Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Banda died of a laceration to her throat.
Ford remains behind bars with a $4.5 million bond.
