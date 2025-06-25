McAllen man, Mexican national sentenced for drug trafficking

A McAllen man and a Mexican national have been sentenced for trafficking narcotics, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei.

The news release said 24-year-old Cesar Gonzales, of McAllen, and 40-year-old Miguel Angel Reyes-Sanchez, a Mexican national in the United States illegally, pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Gonzales was sentenced to one year in federal prison and Reyes-Sanchez was sentenced to more than four years and is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment, according to the news release.

According to the news release, the court heard evidence that described Reyes-Sanchez's role in a drug trafficking organization and how he was involved in multiple transactions.

On April 2, 2024, Reyes-Sanchez placed a white cardboard box into a silver Buick, driven by Gonzales, according to the news release. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, which led to the discovery of 3.5 kilograms of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Gonzales attempted to flee on foot but was later apprehended by law enforcement, according to the news release.

The news release said a month later, Reyes-Sanchez was observed in another drug transaction, which resulted in the discovery of an additional 49.2 kilograms of cocaine.

Reyes-Sanchez admitted to knowingly transporting drugs and providing cocaine to Gonzales, according to the news release. The drugs from both instances had an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

Reyes-Sanchez will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.