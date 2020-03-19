McAllen mayor showing no signs of virus, remains under self-quarantine
MCALLEN – The McAllen mayor updated the public about his family’s self-quarantine. He posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday.
Mayor Jim Darling says his family traveled to a western state, where there is currently an outbreak.
The mayor’s family is under quarantine at the advice of the Hidalgo County Health Department.
Darling doesn’t believe he is infected, but is isolated as a safety precaution.
Hello folks!— Jim Darling (@mayordarling) March 19, 2020
Just wanted to provide a quick update. pic.twitter.com/OyzwGt7Abl
