McAllen mayor showing no signs of virus, remains under self-quarantine

MCALLEN – The McAllen mayor updated the public about his family’s self-quarantine. He posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday.

Mayor Jim Darling says his family traveled to a western state, where there is currently an outbreak.

The mayor’s family is under quarantine at the advice of the Hidalgo County Health Department.

Darling doesn’t believe he is infected, but is isolated as a safety precaution.

