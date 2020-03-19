x

McAllen mayor showing no signs of virus, remains under self-quarantine

5 hours 1 minute 16 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 4:15 PM March 19, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

MCALLEN – The McAllen mayor updated the public about his family’s self-quarantine. He posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday.

Mayor Jim Darling says his family traveled to a western state, where there is currently an outbreak.

The mayor’s family is under quarantine at the advice of the Hidalgo County Health Department.

Darling doesn’t believe he is infected, but is isolated as a safety precaution.

Watch the video above for more information.

