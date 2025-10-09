McAllen Memorial and McHi renew their rivalry in week 7 of high school football

McAllen Memorial and McHi face each other in week 7 of the 2025 high school football season. Both teams had their bye week last week and are well rested for this district matchup.

The mustangs defeated Rio Grande City and Mission to remain perfect in the district 16-5A division 1 standings. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost against Edinburg Vela and are looking to get back in the win column.

McAllen Memorial won last year's matchup with the final score of 32-29. Mustangs head football coach Moses Patterson anticipates another close game on Friday.

"McHi, they're a well coached group, a great group of kids over there as well," Coach Patterson said. "I think we've been on the fortune side of things for awhile now but just looking forward to the game and looking forward to letting our kids go out there and kinda do their thing and kinda showcase what the city of McAllen offers to the valley."

"I know they're ranked high above us, but this game kinda sets the tone for the rest of the season," McAllen Memorial running back Braxton Speights added. "It gives us an expectation to give ourselves so it's a good starting point."

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.