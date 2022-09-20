McAllen Memorial High School mourns loss of teacher

McAllen Memorial High School students and staff are dealing with a great loss after saying goodbye to a teacher and coach.

Sgt. Eduardo Calderon collapsed on school grounds on Friday.

The McAllen Independent School District says the ambulance was immediately contacted and CPR was performed.

The school released a statement about the passing of 48-year-old Sgt. Calderon, saying the veteran, social studies teacher, and soccer coach is being called a "beacon of light" at the campus.

Colleagues and friends who knew him best say he will be missed greatly.

"A lot students want to show their respects, and I am sure they will be there for him," Memorial High School teacher and coach, Armando Batista said. "They all loved him very much."

Counselors will be available on campus, and school staff says several students have been speaking with them to get through this time.

A service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Rivera Home, and from there Calderon will be buried at La Piedad Cemetery.

The service is open to the public.