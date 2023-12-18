McAllen Memorial's Hernandez signs for Texas A&M Volleyball

EDINBURG, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing volleyball at Texas A&M University on Wednesday.

After a long career dominating with the lady mustangs, Hernandez accomplished something she had been dreaming about since she was ten years old.

