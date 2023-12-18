McAllen Memorial's Hernandez signs for Texas A&M Volleyball
EDINBURG, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing volleyball at Texas A&M University on Wednesday.
After a long career dominating with the lady mustangs, Hernandez accomplished something she had been dreaming about since she was ten years old.
Click on the video above for more on Hernandez's accomplishments and more on becoming an Aggie.
