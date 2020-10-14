McAllen Municipal Court offers amnesty for unpaid traffic tickets
MCALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Municipal Court is offering amnesty to people with unpaid traffic tickets.
The program is currently open and will close on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Alternatives will be offered for those who are unable to pay their tickets.
Those interested can make arrangements three ways:
-
Via email at mcallenmunicipalcourt@mcallen.net
-
Via postal mail at McAllen Municipal Court, 1601 N. Bicentennial Blvd., McAllen, TX 78501
-
By phone at 681-2900 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
