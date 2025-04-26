McAllen nun attends Pope Francis' funeral, shares how he supported migrant work

A McAllen nun will be among the mourners at the funeral for Pope Francis.

Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley Director Sister Norma Pimentel is in Rome.

"So amazing to see the faith and devotion of so many thousands of people," Pimentel said.

Sister Norma is asking the Valley's Catholic community to continue their prayers. She wants them to pray for Pope Francis and the Cardinals as they get ready to elect the next Pope, and pray for South Texas.

She says Vatican City is packed with thousands of people paying their respects.

Channel 5 News' Lily Celeste spoke with Sister Norma about the recognition she and the Valley received from Pope Francis several times throughout the years.

She says he encouraged her and all of Catholic Charities to continue their work helping migrants here.

"Pope Francis was very clear in helping us feel good about what we were doing, and I think that his time as Pope was a reinforcement of the fact that it mattered a lot to him that we were doing what we were doing," Sister Norma said.

Sister Norma said people from the Valley have been reaching out to her, asking her to pray for them and their families while she's in Rome.

She wants everyone to know that she is.

