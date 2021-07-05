McAllen officer suspended without pay following DWI arrest, records show

Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A McAllen police officer has been suspended without pay, according to Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department.

The suspension comes after DPS troopers arrested Marlen Maldonado just after 2 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Maldonado was placed on suspension without pay by Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Hidalgo County records show Maldonado was booked on two charges, including driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with vehicle.

Bond was set at $17,500 for both charges.

Maldonado has since been released from jail, records show.

Online records don't list an attorney for Maldonado, who couldn't be reached for comment.